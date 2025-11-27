Thrilled students from a local primary school have an extra fun activity in the playground with a cubby house delivered earlier this month.

The idea sparked for St Joseph’s Primary School when a similar cubby making its debut by the Beechworth Men’s Shed in this year’s Golden Horseshoes Festival street parade had been spotted.

The men’s shed showcased the exciting outdoor play space in the festival as a fundraiser with its home found in Wodonga from the winning ticket.

St Joseph’s Primary School principal Carly Avery said the cubby house had been a great community project.

Ms Avery said students undertook the initial design with a parent pulling it together for an overall one.

“We then worked in partnership with the men's shed and it’s been a terrific project,” she said.

"The men's shed have done a super job and it’s been busy in the cubby house since being here.”

Ms Avery said the cubby house had been purchased with a Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) grant with school fundraisers to help too.

“The bank’s community grants to the school have been fantastic, and we couldn't have done this without them,” she said.

Men’s shed member Allan Mansfield built the cubby house between May and early November over many hours with another member Allan Huggins undertaking the painting.

“Allan also supplied the spouting while our president Graham Lade supplied iron for the roof,” Mr Mansfield said.

The men's shed member said he sourced the building materials from the shed’s own resources as much as possible.

He also said Beechworth Correctional Centre men helped the men’s shed with projects, including paint on the cubby house.

Mr Mansfield said he was rewarded in seeing the kids using the cubby house.

“It’s terrific and they’re really appreciating it,” he said.

Mr Lade said the men’s shed brings people with different skill sets together.

“We have a group of members who have gained so much expertise over their lifetime,“ he said.

“It’s how these projects happen when we can tap into the combined talents of the membership and it’s a team effort as well.”

Mr Lade said the cubby house is the first one constructed for a local school.