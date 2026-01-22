Gratitude by a local community for the ongoing tireless work of its local fire brigade volunteers including at the Walwa fire has been shown in a creative way.

Chiltern Yarn Bombers recently placed their colourful creations on town bollards to represent appreciation of their volunteer firefighters.

The group is known for its decorations to mark special occasions such as Christmas, Easter and Anzac Day.

An original member of the Yarn Bomber team Cathie Riordan said the decorations made for the Chiltern fire brigade's 150th anniversary celebrations two years ago were ready to go.

“We now have them on display to support the CFA which is great,” she said.

“We wanted to show that everyone in the community is so grateful for many people giving their time.

“It’s an acknowledgement of all the work they do.”

Chiltern Fire Brigade captain Shannon Beacom said it was a wonderful gesture of support from the community for its fire brigade members.

“It’s been quite a long haul early in the fire season already has highlighted the appreciation that the community shows for its volunteers,” he said.

“This has given us a chance to also highlight volunteerism and the CFA being part of the community."

Shannon said the Chiltern Fire Brigade first responded to the Upper Murray fires on 8 January and has been providing crews for day and night shifts since then.

“We just stood down two days ago and we've still had interstate crews utilising our brigade owned appliance up there to assist them with the suitable equipment for that type of fire,” he said.

“We've also been providing members in incident management roles as well as firefighters on the ground since 8 January."

Shannon said the load has been shared among brigades within the North East’s District 24 division footprint that includes Indigo Shire.

“Every brigade within District 24 has played a part in some way with this fire, and then there are other emergency agencies as well such as the SES assisting," he said.

“Other organisations and from interstate and now international services from Canada and New Zealand are assisting us as well.”

He said CFA members have an appreciation of their employers too.

“It's hard to run a business when volunteers need to go and do what they do and employers are willing to let them go,” he said.

“It’s really important to acknowledge families at home as well as they rally together and make sure things keep ticking over at home when there's a lot going on.”

Shannon said with a large part of summer remaining, a key message is to make sure communities are prepared, stay informed and monitor conditions.