A trophy won for designing a creative cardboard car by a youngster summed up an exciting Sunday at last weekend’s ‘Drive Back in Time'.

The annual event is hosted by the Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club.

Club member Margaret Harms’ grandson Xavier was all smiles when presented with the award by Indigo Shire councillor Jane Dowsley.

The creation was part of a first-time project introduced this year for youngsters with an activities table.

“Xavier showed so much interest putting it together,” club president Kathleen Gosden said.

“It’s a great idea and gives children a chance to be creative and learn about cars and motorbikes.”

Rain didn’t dampen spirits with another successful despite numbers of vehicle entries being down at Sunday’s main event compared to last year.

Motor lovers from Beechworth and surrounds as well as from far and wide drawn to the annual event had the chance to showcase their much-loved prized possessions.

This year marked three decades of the Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club running the event.

Ms Gosden said weather played a big part in these types of events, but people were still out an about.

“The activities table for kids went really well and the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House book store did too,” she said.

Ms Gosden said trophies (hand-crafted by Beechworth Men’s Shed members) were handed out by sponsors for their favourite vehicles, motorbikes and old engines.

They were presented by Cr Dowsley.

Ms Gosden said a tractor run on Saturday drew around 10 entrants with a mystery run to the Magic Forest in Stanley followed by a barbeque lunch.

A mystery tour also ran on Saturday for vehicle entrants with a Q&A to complete along the way about points of interest.

“We headed from Beechworth to Chiltern then to Wooragee where we visited Lucas Mills to have a look at the mechanics behind the mill.” Ms Gosden said.

“Around 30 to 40 vehicles took part.”

On Saturday afternoon the Keith Harms Memorial Cruise took place with some fun honks of horns and waves to onlookers.

“We had a sell-out of 3000 tickets in the jumbo raffle drawn on Sunday by Cr Dowsley,” Ms Gosden said,

The president said first prize of a wheelbarrow filled with a stack of goodies was valued at $2000 with a second prize of $1500 and a third prize of $1000 having heaps of goodies in garden trolleys.

Ms Gosden said local businesses had again been very generous.

“Without their support we would struggle to run the event,” she said.

“Drive Back in Time generates funds to help with the upkeep of the Crossley Engine, our scholarship program and for general community projects through the year where help is needed.

“Everyone had a great time, people want to come back, the program is already up for next year and we hope the weather will be good.”