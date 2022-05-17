Following a brief suspension due to a communications fault, all V/Line services on regional lines have resumed normal services, however delays are likely as trains get back into position for the regular timetable.

Trains were initially held in their position across all regional lines because it was not safe for them to continue without drivers and controllers being able to communicate. V/Line then put alternative safety protocols in place to allow trains to resume by activating its backup communications system.

V/Line is working closely with VicTrack and telecommunications providers to identify the cause of the fault and complete repairs.

Passengers are urged to check vline.com.au before travelling today.

The Department of Transport and V/Line thank passengers for their patience.