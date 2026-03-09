A state coroner has reiterated the critical importance of planning and preparation prior to hiking in the High Country after a pair of Chinese hikers died of hypothermia walking to the Mount Bogong summit late last year.

The bodies of Yuhan Jin, 24 and Yewen Wang, 30, were found huddled together along the Long Spur Walking Track at Lendenfeld Point on 3 October 2025.

Coroners Court of Victoria findings into their death were released on 4 March and heard the Chinese women were not wearing sufficient clothing for the extreme conditions, despite appearing to be well equipped for the hike.

The hikers were living together in Clayton at the time following recent moves to the country to study at university.

After advising a university classmate of their travel plans, the pair set off to the Mountain Creek Campground carpark in Tawonga on 1 October.

They intended to walk the Mount Bogong and Big River Firetrail Figure 8, a three-to-four-day hike covering 54kms, taking hikers to the summit of Mount Bogong.

The court heard there was no evidence they were experienced hikers, but they had been on a short day-trip with friends in May 2025 and appeared “well-equipped” in photos and videos taken on Yuhan’s phone.

The last communication to come from either of the hikers was a message Yuhan sent to her mother at 6pm on 2 October, describing the “really, really” tough ascent in difficult conditions.

The pair’s bodies were discovered huddled together by a married couple of medical practitioners at about 10:55am the following morning.

The couple were experienced hikers and skiers in the area.

The court heard recorded weather conditions in the Mount Bogong area from 1 to 3 October 2025 were severe, with temperatures ranging from -3.2 to 8.1 degrees Celsius, with high winds, heavy snow falls, hail and rain.

Police arrived on scene about 6pm where they found Yuhan and Yewen had suitable clothing on them, but they had not been wearing it at the time they passed away.

They said it was likely the hikers became disorientated, confused and fatigued in the evening on 2 October due to the effects of hypothermia which impacted their judgment and resulted in them passing away from exposure to the elements.

“The clothing worn by Yuhan and Yewen at the time of their discovery was not sufficient for the weather conditions,” the findings read.

Victoria Police did not find any suspicious circumstances, with a forensic pathologist diagnosing their deaths from hypothermia.

Coroner David Ryan said anyone planning to hike in the Mount Bogong area should be aware that weather conditions can be severe at any time of the year.

“Planning and preparation are critical, and visitors should make practical and realistic assessments of their abilities, capacities and limitations,” he said.

“The route to the summit along the Staircase Walking Track is a challenging hike.

“The exposed treeless plain to the summit offers little shelter in poor weather… navigation can be extremely difficult, and it is recommended that hikers turn back if conditions are poor or deteriorating.”

Coroner Ryan conveyed his sympathy to the families for their loss.

“Their families can take some comfort from the fact that they were together when they passed away,” he said.