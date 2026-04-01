Some members taking part in the Wangaratta Rod and Custom Club bi-annual weekend event earlier this month cruised to Beechworth as part of the program.

The motor enthusiasts arrived on Saturday of the Labour Day weekend to take in sightseeing, lunch and shopping in the town before the main ‘Show and Shine’ event the following day in Wangaratta.

Club member Peter Dickins said he completed the build of his 1932 Ford Pickup six years ago.

“It has cruise control, air conditioning and power steering, is automatic and electric windows,” he said.

Mr Dickins said the Wangaratta club-hosted event drew entrants from all over Victoria with some southern New South Wales and South Australia.

“Many of them are in Beechworth today,” he said.

Indigo Valley’s Ian Burgess said he has an XJ Jag Series One with a customised body kit fitted and about to go on the road.

“I've got a couple of other old historic cars, and an old Vauxhall that has been a rod project for many years but not completed as yet," he said.

Mr Burgess said he has been a club member for around 15 years.

“We're only a small club of like-minded people but a very active one,” he said.