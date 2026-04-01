Beechworth’s ‘Drive Back in Time’ is set to draw hundreds of motor lovers from near and far with prized possessions driven into town early next month.

The popular ‘show and shine’ main event on Sunday hosted by the Old Crank’s Club Motor Club attracts entries for motor vehicles of all ages 25 years old and over including motorbikes, engines and tractors.

The Crossley engine – one of the last of its kind in the world – will be fired up for a showcase as well.

The historic engine powered Beechworth with electricity for a decade 90 years ago.

Club president Kath Gosden said it’s the major club event and one for the North East too.

Ms Gosden said vehicles will be lined up in Ford Street’s Heritage Precinct area, closed off from the roundabout to Williams Street for the event with an overflow into the Police Paddocks.

“We plan to have a stationary engine display again and have expanded activities this year to include an activities table for children with things for getting them involved and learning about automobiles and cars,” she said.

“This year for the first time the Quercus Beechworth Bookshop will take part selling books of all things automobile on the day.”

Ms Gosden said all funds raised from entry fees, other activities and a jumbo raffle go back into the community as well as maintaining the Crossley engine.

“Money raised also helps fund the club’s annual scholarship for someone within the Indigo Shire interested in pursuing a career in the automotive trade," she said.

“We see a real need for people to be encouraged to get involved in learning about older vehicles and how to keep them on the road with the scholarship as an incentive to help foster that.”

The president said trophies for entry prizes are being crafted by the local Men's Shed.

“We have businesses sponsoring the event and it wouldn't go ahead without the generous sponsorship of the community and businesses,” she said.

Ms Gosden said the club is a great way of meeting people and supporting motor enthusiasts to keep vehicles on the road.

“People can become members with vehicles 25 years old and over if they're looking to get club plates to register a vehicle," she said.

“Often first owned vehicles might be tucked away in sheds or be sentimental if they had been owned by parents or grandparents and can be prohibitive to have them on full registration.

“Being involved in a car club enables you to apply for a club permit and pay a lower fee for keeping the cars on the road as well as an entitlement to use them on certain days.

“Club members go on drives, catch up for coffee and we have monthly meetings.

“There’s an incredible wealth of knowledge in the club.”

Visit www.beechwortholdcranksclub.com for more information about this year’s weekend program on 2 and 3 May.