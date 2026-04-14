Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop René Ramirez RCJ as the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Sandhurst.

Bishop Ramirez will succeed Shane Mackinlay, who was made Archbishop of Brisbane in September 2025.

Bishop Ramirez, who hails from Gapan, Philippines, has been a priest since June 1998 and was ordained bishop in Melbourne in February 2025.

His first assignment as a priest was as the vocation director for the congregation of the Rogationists of the Heart of Jesus in the Philippines.

Having studied in the Philippines and Rome, he became the pastor of Holy Family Parish in October 2015, overseeing the Catholic communities of West Footscray, Maidstone and Braybrook in the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

Before becoming an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Melbourne, Fr René served as parish priest of Shepparton South and Nagambie, and as supervising priest at Rushworth.

In a letter to clergy and constituents in Wangaratta and the 37 other parishes of the diocese - stretching from Bendigo to Shepparton and up to Wodonga - notifying them of the appointment, diocesan administrator, Very Rev. Dr Brian Boyle, said Bishop René is an “excellent shepherd”.

“He is looking forward to returning and I am sure all the people of our diocese will give him a warm welcome home,” he wrote.

Australian Catholic Bishops Conference President Archbishop, Timothy Costelloe SDB, welcomed the appointment.

“Bishop René Ramirez, in the short time he has been an auxiliary bishop in Melbourne, has served that archdiocese with humility, faith and generosity of spirit...he will certainly be missed,” Archbishop Costelloe said.

“His warm and welcoming approach, which enabled him to quickly draw close to the people of Melbourne, will serve him well in his new ministry of service in the Diocese of Sandhurst.

“We pray that he will strengthen the life of the local church with compassion and fidelity to the gospel.”

Bishop Ramirez says he feels humbled by the appointment and is grateful to Pope Leo XIV for his trust and confidence in him.

“I dedicate this new responsibility to the Lord, who continues to lead His Church with love and wisdom," he said.

"I come to the faithful of Sandhurst as a servant...prepared to listen, walk with you, and share in the journey of faith as we follow the gospel together.

"Please pray for me, and know that I will keep you in my prayers.”