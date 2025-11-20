Travel and retirement are the next ventures for a local couple after building an award-winning business in Beechworth over close to two decades.

Lake Sambell Caravan Park lessees Sue and Roger Humphris will hand the keys over to new owners in two weeks’ time.

The husband-and-wife team kicked off the business in June 2006 followed by their busiest weekend on the November Melbourne Cup weekend of that year.

“It was a different and much quieter caravan park than what it is today,” Sue said.

The hard-working couple with their vision to make a difference with the business has helped to enhance tourism through their enterprising endeavours.

Among memorable moments have been a string of key awards and industry recognition among them when the family business won the 2019 RACV Victorian Tourism Awards with the ‘Peoples’ Choice Award for ‘Best Accommodation'.

“Winning this award was probably our biggest surprise,” Roger said.

Another included being awarded third place in the People’s Choice Award at a Caravan Industry Association Australia (CIAA) Conference held on the Gold Coast.

“We had lots of media coverage, and it was great exposure for Beechworth,” Roger said.

The family business has taken part in state and national industry conferences too.

“In 2014 we were thrilled to be invited to attend the New Zealand Holiday Parks Association conference where we delivered a presentation about the park to 400 delegates," Roger said.

“It placed Beechworth on the map in New Zealand and in the following year, Association representatives presented their parks at a conference in Melbourne."

Roger and Sue said they’re both connected to many of their customers with friendships created over time as the business grew and many people returning for their holidays.

“Lots of people have spoken to us and you then realise that you do make a difference to people's lives including hundreds of kids giving them life long memories,” Roger said.

“We've been here so long that those kids are now bringing back their kids and that’s the way we’ve built our business.

“It’s great to have that connection to people.

“But it’s not just about holidays, it’s been creating experiences for everyone.

“Our focus has been on customer service and keeping young children happy when it's the school holidays including Christmas.

“Being able to learn to ride a bike, have a trailer ride or have a campfire toasting a marshmallow is an experience and sticks in kids’ mind forever.

“Having a healthy caravan park is healthy for the town and we’ve had fabulous support from businesses in the town over the years.”

Roger said holidaymakers at the park boost the local economy with shopping and visiting attractions in the town as well.

Sue said great staff make a successful business with loyal team members such as Kim and Jackie Williams who retired a month ago after working at the park for more than a decade.

“They came for three months and stayed for 10 and a half years,” she said.

Roger and Sue continuing to live in Beechworth will have their first non-working family Christmas together this year since 2006.

“There’s a lot of sacrifices made to run a 24/7 business,” Sue said.

“Beechworth is a great town, it’s been good to us, and we'd like to think we've been good to Beechworth as well."

The couple said they’re looking forward to family life and travel.