Indigo's country stars hit winning notes at Tamworth

Two country music legends from the Indigo Shire returned home with big smiles from this year’s Tamworth Country Musical Festival. Rising star Jack Gregory from Staghorn Flat, who turns 16 next month, won Junior Song Writer of the Year and the Australian Heritage section in the Capital Country Music Association (CCMA) awards with his song 'Waiting on the Rain’. Yackandandah entertainer Pete Denahy and co-writer of a song ‘Wild Roan Brumby’ recorded by William Alexander won a Golden Guitar. An excited Jack said he was grateful to receive the award as many other artists in the category had many great songs. "‘Waiting on the Rain’ was about a drought that affected our family farm a couple of months ago,” he said. In his fourth year performing at the festival, Jack has been a twice winner of the Australian Heritage Awards but clinched his first win as Junior Song Writer of the Year. With a love of busking, Jack also clocked up about 18 hours at the festival. The young passionate and traditional country musician said hard work pays off. “Hopefully I progress with my songwriting and get better as it goes on, I practice my music every night,” he said. “I've always been inspired by old time artists like Slim Dusty, Alan Jackson and George Strait. “I like that old time country sound where there's a steel guitar in the band and a fiddle." The teenager said taking part in the festival gives him exposure as well as meeting many people. Jack won the inaugural Robyn Johnson Memorial Scholarship to CMAA Academy Country Music’s 2024 Junior Academy in Tamworth two years ago. “I saw a lot of faces that I recognised this year from the academy, and it's great to keep your connections up there,” Jack said. Newly crowned six-time Golden Guitar category winner, Pete had four nominations over three different categories on the night with a song he also wrote and recorded ‘At the Rodeo’ in the same winning category. “I didn’t know about the ‘Wild Roan Brumby’ entry until nominations were announced back in November and it was a lovely surprise,” he said. “And then to win on top of that was great. “The Golden Guitar is our national award in country music, and it's very nice to win one." The 54-year-old said most of his traditional country and bluegrass music has a comedy twist. The musician, songwriter and entertainer said he was touched to hear Jack describe him as a mentor. “I get to see the festival a little bit through the same eyes as Jack from when I first went there and it’s a tremendously exciting time,” he said. The 54th Tamworth Country Music Festival was held between 16 to 25 January. Gigs coming up for Jack include the small halls festival at Sandy Creek on Sunday, 15 March, supporting Nathan Cavaleri at the Albury Entertainment Centre on 29 April and getting ready for next month’s Yackandandah Folk Festival.