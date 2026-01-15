Anthony Dodd was born in East Melbourne and grew up in Doncaster East. He moved to Chiltern with his wife and youngest daughter in October 2023.

What do you do workwise?

I am the safety and compliance manager for L. Arthur Pty Ltd (a transport and logistics company) specialising in compliance for heavy vehicle safety and customs legislation based on a risk management approach. I have been working at L. Arthur for 20 years.

What brought you to your role/career?

I was originally an electrical fitter then self-employed landscape gardener followed by working as a courier driver at BOC Gas. While working for the gas company in the early 2000s, I was deciding on a career change. The forklift driver at the time was an occupational health and safety (OH&S) professional and suggested I should enter the OH&S profession because I was very good with dealing and managing people. This is what the profession requires.

What do you love about your work?

I am very good dealing with people from all walks of life and managing and resolving safety issues. This is what I love about my work along with making a safe working environment for the people of L. Arthur. It is a joy working for the company as it is a family-owned business through generations since 1898. They treat all their 166 employees as part of their extended family based on their principles of honesty, integrity and camaraderie.

What do you do in the community?

I work as a volunteer in Beechworth’s Telegraph Station which is located in the town’s historic precinct. Being new to the district I wanted to become involved with the community and to meet new people. Since day one of me starting, the Morsecodians based in Beechworth have been supporting me to learn Morse code. In early December last year I was able to send my first telegram from the station to another receiving station. While I still require more experience in sending Morse code, I was very proud of this moment.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

The reopening of the Gorge Road. It is important for tourism.

What would you do to solve change or improve that situation?

In any way I could.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Governments taking a more sensible approach to a green energy transition and with its net-zero target by 2050. While reducing Australia’s carbon footprint is important, it is incumbent upon the government of the day to manage the issue in a manner that does not consume and frighten people. Ensuring Australia’s economy remains productive and competitive is important.

If the person you would most like to meet or knew, came to Indigo Shire or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

My father who passed away during the COVID pandemic. I would show him what I love about Beechworth - the town’s history and attractions, nearby wineries and the beautiful countryside. My favourite being the Woolshed Valley.

What book are you reading?

‘The Beechworth Telegraph Station’ by Leo Nette who is a Morsecodian and longtime volunteer at the Telegraph Station. The book was launched at Beechworth Library in late November last year.