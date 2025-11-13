Anja Skroblin was born and raised in Brisbane. After working around Australia for 15 years, she settled in Beechworth with her family three years ago.

What do you do workwise?

I’m a wildlife scientist and parent. My career has been focused on finding ways to protect Australian biodiversity from decline, with a focus on animals in northern and arid Australia. These days my most dedicated and demanding “collaborator” is my four-year-old who sees themselves as a wildlife ranger.

What brought you to your career?

It started with chasing caterpillars in the garden when I was a kid. After completing a Bachelor of Science I spent a few years volunteering on cool nature projects across the globe before deciding to do further study. My PhD focused on the conservation of the purple-crowned fairy-wren, a bird that lives along remote rivers in northern Australia. After three years of field work that involved trekking along waterways, living in a tent and finding birds - I figured out how we could stop the fairy-wren declining – and I was hooked.

What do you love about your work?

I’ve been privileged to work with some of the leading wildlife conservation experts in Australia to tackle big issues surrounding wildlife decline. I’ve had amazing experiences living and working in remote parts of Australia, developing connections with First Nations groups and gaining a deep understanding of Australian ecology. It’s incredibly rewarding to help protect really cool critters from extinction.

What do you do in the community?

I’m the secretary of the Beechworth Toy Library. I love how the toy library provides fun and educational toys for children which supports kids to learn through play. Borrowing toys can also help families financially and reduce toy waste. I think the toy library is a great community asset.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

So many people are struggling with the cost of housing and a lack of housing security at present. Having a home is a basic human need, and it’s awful how hard it can be to find and afford a place to live.

What would you do to solve change or improve that situation?

It’s a really challenging situation because there are so many factors that are driving the housing crisis. But I think investing in alternative housing models (like community housing, social housing and housing cooperatives that provide long-term security and fixed rents) will at least help the most vulnerable people in our community have a roof over their heads.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

Through my work, I have witnessed the increasing global destruction of nature and the terrifying decline and extinction of our wildlife. We depend on nature for our very existence. Our beautiful planet and fellow creatures deserve better care.

If the person you would most like to meet or knew, came to Indigo Shire or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I would love to meet Sir David Attenborough. I would take him birdwatching at Chiltern-Mt Pilot National Park. Hopefully we could spot a Regent Honeyeater or some orchids while discussing wildlife experiences.

What book are you reading?

To keep up with my dinosaur-obsessed child, I’ve been reading “The Rise and Fall of The Dinosaurs” by Steve Brusatte. I’ve found Steve’s descriptions of the latest dino info, and the paleontologists behind the dinosaur discoveries, thoroughly entertaining.