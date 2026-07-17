Indigo Shire Council and the Winemakers of Rutherglen are celebrating the return of wine sales to the Rutherglen Wine Experience Centre, marking an important milestone in the ongoing partnership between local government and the region's wine industry.

Following the granting of a Renewable Limited Liquor Licence, visitors to the Rutherglen Wine Experience Centre will once again be able to purchase wines from local producers while learning more about the region's rich wine heritage and diverse cellar door experiences.

Mayor Sophie Price said the initiative delivers a long-held vision for the centre and strengthens its role as the gateway to one of Australia's most recognised wine regions.

"The Rutherglen Wine Experience Centre was established to celebrate and promote the region's wine industry,” she said.

“Reintroducing wine sales helps fulfil that purpose while providing visitors with an authentic introduction to everything our region has to offer.

"Importantly, this initiative has been developed to support local wineries and encourage visitors to explore cellar doors throughout the region. It is about creating more opportunities for visitors to discover Rutherglen's exceptional wine experiences."

The return of wine sales aligns with actions identified in the Rutherglen Destination Management Plan (DMP36) and responds to ongoing feedback from visitors who expect a wine experience to be part of their visit to Rutherglen.

Winemakers of Rutherglen Executive Officer, Annalee Nolan welcomed the announcement.

"The Rutherglen Wine Experience Centre plays an important role in introducing visitors to our region,” she said.

“We are pleased to see this next step in partnership with council and look forward to working together to showcase our wineries and encourage more visitors to explore the region."

The offering will feature wines from across the Rutherglen region and will be carefully curated to complement cellar door experiences rather than replace them.

Centre manager Nadine Simpson said the initiative would strengthen the visitor experience while creating additional opportunities to connect visitors with local producers.

"The Wine Experience Centre provides an ideal introduction to the region,” she said.

“Visitors can learn about Rutherglen's wine story, discover local producers and then be inspired to continue their journey by visiting cellar doors throughout the region."

Council has been engaging with wineries, tourism operators and other stakeholders as part of the rollout process and looks forward to celebrating the next chapter of the Rutherglen Wine Experience Centre with the local community and industry partners.