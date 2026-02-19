Lions recognise local support with awards

Beechworth Lions Club recently acknowledged local business support for a significant annual Australia-wide Lions fundraiser with appreciation certificates. Support had been received for Lions Australia Christmas Cake and Pudding program - a major fundraising project of Lions Australia since 1965, raising more than $70 million. Beechworth Lions Club president John Eldrid presented awards held at the club’s home base at the Platelayers Cottage in Harper Avenue. Among recipients Beechworth Lions Club life member and local bowls club member Graeme Smart accepted a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Beechworth Bowling Club. BankWAW’s business development manager Fiona Pringle also accepted a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the community-owned bank. Ms Pringle said the bank’s values aligned with the club in giving back to the community. “If we can contribute to someone else's actions in giving to the community, that's what our ethos is about and with our participation in the Christmas cake and pudding sales,” she said. The local Lions club contributed to the Australia-wide funding with support to have cakes sold on their behalf from Beechworth Bowing Club, WAW, CC Quality Meats and Smokehouse, Bendigo Bank, and Mike’s Bazaar premises. The program has been a major fundraising project of Lions Australia since 1965 raising more than $70 million. Beechworth Lions Club president John Eldrid said funds raised from the project are donated back into community on causes including blindness prevention and vision improvement projects, and medical research. Among others include the Children’s Mobility Foundation, health program, hearing assistance dogs, disaster relief, aged care, drug awareness, and youth programs. Beechworth Salvation Army major Pauline Middleton said mini-Christmas cakes were last year distributed in their Christmas cheer bundles with one included for each person in the household. “It’s really important to them because that's a Christmas cake in their household and they really appreciate it,” she said. “We’ve been doing this for a number of years now.” Mr Eldrid said the Lions Club appreciated its supporters selling the cakes and puddings on the club’s behalf. “We’re very thankful,” he said.