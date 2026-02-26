Fun game to play in winter

A tiled-based and tactical game developed in China in the 20th century is set to bring the Stanely community together for some fun during cold winter months. Mostly a four-player game, Mahjong is played around the world and combines skill, strategy and luck. Stanley artist Martine Valentine drove the initiative and said her interest sparked after her experience playing the game. Also the Stanley Hall and Athenaeum committee of management secretary, Martine sought to develop meaningful community engagement, particularly in winter when locals may become less physically and socially active. She said a monthly Mahjong session held between 10am and 2pm on Wednesdays aims to bring a diverse range of community members together. “It’s an enjoyable and engaging way to socialise and make new connections using a variety of cognitive skills,” she said. “It has been shown that learning something new helps to build neural pathways in the brain for dementia resilience.” Martine said the Mahjong Club will be an ideal way to support healthy ageing and avoid cognitive decline. A friend of Martine’s with Mahjong expertise will travel from NSW to teach people how to play at an Open Day to be held on Saturday, 28 March at the Stanley Memorial Hall from 10am to 12.30pm. “It's for everyone and we have the numbers to make it an ongoing event,” Martine said. “As people are less active and go out less in winter when it's really cold, we’re looking at holding the event once a month based on interest. “As a social game, we’ll be learning to play as well as providing morning tea. “I think it will be fun to play Mahjong in the winter.” Mahjong monthly sessions held in the Stanley Hall on Wednesdays will kick off at 10am on Wednesdays following the Open Day. An RSVP is requested prior to the Open Day for catering purposes by contacting Martine on 0421 063 456. The event has been funded by Indigo Shire Council with a community grant.