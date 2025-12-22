A scholarship offered for $6000 by a local bank has been an enormous help in many ways for a Beechworth student studying at university.

Beechworth’s Ollie Neil is a recipient of the Community Bank Beechworth & District's (Bendigo Bank) award presented earlier this year.

Ollie embarked on his first year of a Bachelor of Design course, majoring in urban planning at the University of Melbourne.

The university student said the scholarship reduced financial strain associated with the move to live independently and study full time in Melbourne away from family and community.

“It also enabled me to focus solely on my studies and not have to worry about the initial costs of setting myself up and finding a routine in a new environment," he said.

The Beechworthian said the scholarship is allocated in two payments of $3000 with one at the beginning of each the first two years of the course.

Ollie said he strongly encouraged anyone thinking about financial help for tertiary studies to apply.

“It’s a wonderful initiative by the Bendigo Bank,” he said.

“The scholarship program is face-to-face, easy to apply for and manage, and is specific to Indigo Shire students.

“The financial burden on regional students to study at a tertiary level is much higher than our metro counterparts.

“I'm grateful that Bendigo Bank has identified that and made this program specific to students in our region.

“It’s certainly been easier than navigating the government systems for financial relief."

Ollie attended Beechworth Primary School and undertook his secondary education at Cathedral College in Wangaratta where he graduated in 2023.

Students offered a place at an Australian university, TAFE or Registered Training Organisation (RTO) to study for the first time next year are eligible to apply.

A Community Bank spokesperson said the bank network plays a vital role in supporting regional, rural, Indigenous, and agricultural students who dream big.

“Locally our Community Bank - Beechworth & District program has invested more than $80,000 into transforming the lives of 15 local students over the last five years,” she said.

Students are supported with study related expenses such as accommodation costs, course costs, study-related materials and/or equipment, textbooks, tutoring and education, and related travel within Australia.

Applications for the bank’s scholarship program for next year closes on 23 January.

Visit https://communitybankbeechworthdistrict.smartygrants.com.au/2026scholarships for more information and to apply.