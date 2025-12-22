For Beechworth teenager Layla Matthews, Beechworth Library has been a special place since a toddler.

The 14-year-old delivered a talk earlier this month at the library’s 10th anniversary celebration in its Ford Street location.

“The library is like my second home and a place where my friends and I can go on weekends,” she said.

“It offers great youth programs such as after-hours one and other holiday workshops, and everything there is free.

“The librarians have always been willing to help, are friendly and I instantly feel welcome and I think that is crucial for people my age in a community.”

Layla said she has always loved libraries because they bring together people of all ages.

She said some examples are little kids in the storytime sessions and adults finding a book to read over their lunch break.

“I remember storytime when I was a little kid, borrowing excessive amounts of books when I was five, being finally allowed to go by myself at nine, and now a place where my friends and I can enjoy the programs and workshops at 14," she said.

A constant library visitor Beechworth’s Jennifer Perrin also spoke to celebration goers before she joined Layla to cut a special anniversary cake in the shape of a book.

Jennifer said it’s wonderful to see young children supported by their parents at the library as well as older members of the community.

“Since I've lived in Beechworth the library has become almost like a second home and I highly value my relationship with the library and the staff,” she said.

Librarian Anna Ridgway-Fay said patrons meant a lot to the library.

“The library brings people together, it’s a real community hub, we welcome everyone and it’s nice to celebrate,” she said.

Librarian Julie said developments of the last decade included the introduction of the outreach services, the youth after hours programs, and the growth of eBooks and audio books.

“We've been able to develop and grow the same services with all the other branches too,” she said.

“Outreach was introduced during covid and has continued where we're able to deliver to aged care and people who are homebound.

“Today is significant milestone for the library and for Anna and me as we both started here 10 years ago.

"We get to know all of the patrons here and it's a really wonderful community hub and space.”

Prior to the Ford Street location, the library had been housed in the old kindergarten building in Albert Road where the veterinary clinic now operates.