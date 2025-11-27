Many locals from the close-knit town of Chiltern have thrown their weight behind a fun ‘nude but not rude’ calendar set to be published late next year for 2027.

The respectful calendar to raise men’s health awareness and vital funds for prostate cancer research has already drawn strong support from the community as the initiative takes shape.

Funds raised will be a direct donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA).

Neil Raine from Buster’s Rusty Balls in Chiltern has led the initiative kick off with what he describes as unbelievable amount of support from locals.

Chiltern artist and creative Lisa Bishop – putting her hand up to take part in the calendar – said Neil’s energy and dedication to the cause is infectious.

“It's for such a good cause, it will be well worth the outcome and will be a bit of a laugh too,” she said.

“Everyone knows someone who has prostate cancer and you do what you can to raise as much awareness and funds as possible.

“As soon as Neil came to me with the idea I was on board.”

Neil said the idea to raise funds had been tossed around at the local pub a couple of years ago with friend Bruce Hunt and a lot of others, with someone suggesting a nude calendar shoot.

“A couple of my friends have prostate cancer and we wanted to raise some funds to help,” he said.

“With Buster's Rusty Balls and prostate – they kind of go together.”

Neil said a working group of five committee members includes his wife Janice, Sharmane Toohey, and Bruce Hunt with his wife Karen Gee.

He also said the fundraising project is a community effort with individuals and local groups taking part.

“There’s a bit of a banter in Chiltern about who will go in the calendar,” Neil said.

“We know prostate cancer is serious but we’re making the calendar shoot a bit of fun.

“One in five men are likely to be diagnosed in their lifetime with the cancer but it's families and everything else that it hits as well.

“It's people in our community and people who we know, and the cancer doesn't discriminate with age.”

Neil said the foundation had agreed with the project and close to $700 has already been raised before the project has got off the ground.

“We’re hoping to hit our target of $5000,” he said.

“We believe this is the first time a calendar like this has been done to raise funds for prostate cancer".

Further statistics via PCFA indicate more than 28,000 men are diagnosed each year in Australia with 11 dying from the cancer every day.

Those living in regional or rural areas have a 24 percent higher rate of dying than city counterparts.

Neil said funds raised go directly to PFCA with calendars on sale during worldwide ‘Prostate Awareness Month’ in September next year.

Visit https://fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/chiltern/chiltern-community-fundraisng-calendar-2027 to donate.

For enquiries about placing advanced orders for calendars email ChilternCommunityFundrasieCalendar@outlook.com