Two excited young artists with entries in Golden Horseshoes Festival Children’s Art Competition held this year received awards for their creative works at an event held at the Beechworth Town Hall Gardens on Monday.

The first-time art competition drew more than 60 entries with a showcase at the Beechworth Town Hall over the Easter long weekend.

The contest open to all school age children within the 3747 postcode had six categories – kindergarten, primary school, high school, most creative medium, judge's commendation and people’s choice.

Golden Horseshoes Festival committee member Ellen Huggins presented awards to five-year-old Tate Fleming from Beechworth Kindergarten and 10-year-old Audrey Dielman from Wooragee Primary School.

Tate won the kindergarten category and Audrey snapped up a judge’s commendation in the category.

Category (in brackets) winners unable to attend the event included Sadie from Beechworth Montessori School (Primary School), Grace from Beechworth Secondary College (High School) and Henry from Beechworth Montessori School (Most Creative Medium).

Niyah and Emersyn from Beechworth Montessori School snagged a Judges’ Commendation Award too, while Ned from Beechworth Montessori School took out the People's Choice Award.

Ms Huggins said it was fantastic to see so many young people and families embrace the opportunity.

“We couldn't have been happier with the response,” she said.

The competition encouraged youth involvement in celebrating Beechworth's history through this year's festival theme, ‘Gold, Grit & Pioneers – Beechworth's Resilience Through Time’.

“Every artwork told its own story with imagination with effort and creativity in each piece,” Ms Huggins said.

“The Children's Art Gallery was a much-loved addition to the festival with many positive comments from people impressed by the standard of work and seeing local children showcased in such a special way.”

Ms Huggins said selecting winners from the exceptional entries had been a challenge for judges.

Winner of the 2025 Golden Horseshoes Festival Poster Competition Greta Jameson joined the judging panel this year.

“Young people playing an active role in the festival is something we're passionate about, and Greta brought a valuable perspective to the judging process,” Ms Huggins said.

“One of the biggest successes of the competition was bringing together schools, families and the wider community.

“It gave young people the opportunity to have their work exhibited as part of one of Beechworth's biggest annual events, while giving visitors the chance to celebrate the creativity of the next generation.

“We're incredibly grateful to every student who entered, as well as the teachers, schools and families who supported them along the way.

“We will be excited to see the competition continue to grow and inspire more young artists in the years ahead.”

Audrey’s mother Julia Dielman said the competition gave young people a nice chance to be creative.

“Audrey always loves doing artworks and crafts at home,” she said.

Ms Huggins, on behalf of the festival committee, congratulated all 2026 award recipients.