An internationally acclaimed dark comedy is set to hook audiences with its rollercoaster ride of ups and downs when the play hits both Stanley and Beechworth stages early next month.

God of Carnage written by French playwright Yasmina Reza is being performed by the Beechworth Theatre Company (BTC).

The play tells the story of two couples who meet to discuss an altercation between their two sons, with one of them hurt.

The friendly discussion descends into childishness revealing cracks in the couples’ lives and relationships.

BTC president Elroy Bos and play director said a theme in the performance is where one moment the couples fluctuate between trying to be mature and problem solving one moment, then behave like children the next.

“Another theme in the play is how people deal with relationships and frustrations," he said.

“The hamster is a famous part of the play where one of the parents throws it out and is then accused of murder."

“It’s interesting at multiple levels, but the play is mostly an exaggerated reflection on how people behave which is funny but sometimes a bit confronting too.”

Performer Linda Terry, playing the character Veronica, said it was a case of not knowing what’s going to happen next.

“It’s a really funny show and an absolute rollercoaster,” she said.

“There's lots of calm and funny parts and a lot of anger and crying,

“Playing Veronica has been a really good challenge as she has lot of emotions and displays all of them in the tiny space of the hour and a half.”

Sean Watson said he enjoyed playing the part of Michael as the character is a moderator.

“It’s fun to see the contrast and the conflict between the couples,” he said.

Mr Bos said BTC sought a small play without a huge cast for an easier production with the future aim of two annual performances.

“I hope the audience will say they have seen four brilliant actors performing great parts,” he said.

“These are roles that actors don't often get to perform.”

Mr Bos added the award-winning play had been slightly adapted to be more Australian.

“It's interesting to have a French play because of the different ways of expression and behaviour,” he said.

Performances: At Stanley on Saturday, 6 December at 7pm and Sunday, 7 December at 2pm, and at Beechworth on Saturday, 13 December at 7.30pm and Sunday, 14 December at 2.30pm.

Visit www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au for more information and to buy tickets.