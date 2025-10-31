Digital Editions
Friday, 31.10.2025
Anita McPherson
Community
Local friendship groups honoured by Timor-Leste president
Community
Conference in Timor-Leste brings friends and community together
Tourism
High Country tourism benefits from state funding boost
Community
Wangaratta friends in Timor-Leste for visit and conference
Business
Local wineries showcased at French wine trade museum
Arts and Entertainment
Artist captures her love for animals in Menagerie
Arts and Entertainment
Female-led local theatre is now in the Limelight
Rural
Free property mapping for Landcare members
Arts and Entertainment
Susie Goodyear snags People's Choice prize
Rural
Opportunity for local landholders to map their future
