Tourism across Indigo Shire had an upward turn at the end of last year compared to the previous year while an indirect economic impact has been felt in the last two weeks from nearby bushfires.

Indigo Shire Council tourism manager, Susannah Doyle said visitor spending across the shire showed an increase of 4 per cent in December 2025 compared to December 2024.

Ms Doyle said in the first two weeks of the summer school holidays ticket sales across Beechworth’s Historic Precinct (including the Old Courthouse) were slightly above last year.

“The Visitor Information Centre has also enjoyed an upturn in retail sales of 17pc from the previous year,” she said.

Retailers such as Beechworth Honey, Bridge Road Brewers and Beechworth Bakery reported strong visitation over the Christmas, New Year and early January periods as well.

“Rutherglen experienced a strong resurgence, with overall visitation up across December and the first week of January,” Ms Doyle said.

“The Rutherglen Visitor Information Centre’s gift shop spend increased by 30pc compared to December 2024, with produce and bike hire proving popular too."

She said anecdotally among popular attractions were the town’s bar and eatery Grace, Victoria Hotel, Holiday Park as well as cycling along the new Rutherglen Loops - a network of connected looping walk and cycle trails.

Ms Doyle said strong performance reflected sustained demand.

“Wineries had consistently high patronage with positive visitor feedback throughout the peak period,” she said.

“The last two weeks have reflected heatwave and bushfire impacts with smoke haze and some travel disruptions have led a portion of visitors to delay their plans.

“During this period ticket sales across the Beechworth Historic Precinct dropped by 30pc compared to last year and retail sales in Beechworth.”

Rutherglen Visitor Centre’s were down 22pc and 15pc for retail sales.

Ms Doyle said the appeal of the Rutherglen Loops had been maintained with bike hire still up on last year by 7pc.

Beechworth Bakery’s co-owner and managing director Marty Matassoni said December had been strong for business with the start of January good too.

“It was a good lead up to Christmas with business up by about 10pc compared to last year,” he said.

“Weather was on our side, but bushfires did have an impact.

“It’s hasn’t been devasting as people were still around, but it was lucky it didn’t happen a week before.”

Mr Matassoni said visitors usually start to transition home after the first week of January.

“Our region is in a strong position,” he said.

Yackandandah Chamber of Commerce vice-president David Lacey said Christmas denoted a successful time for the town compared to last year.

“Opening of the Bottom Pub by new owners helped too in attracting people to town,” he said.

“Things improved for Yack from April last year and people keep discovering the North East.

“School holidays in NSW and Victoria help boost numbers of visitors.”

Mr Lacy said fires had impacted visitation to the town with people not travelling on roads.

Beechworth Inc president Ian McVea also said trading had been good overall for the town with the drop off after the first bushfire, but picked up again some days later.

"Some people headed home but since then it’s been smoky at times but visitors are still here," he said.

“It's slowed up a little now, but it normally does as it’s back to work for people and getting close to kids going back to school.”

Ms Doyle said supporting local businesses and driving visitation and recovery through Autumn was a focus for tourism in the region.