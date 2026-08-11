A large crowd of firearm owners, farmers, sporting shooters and community members attended Wednesday night’s Wangaratta Firearms Forum to discuss the future of firearms laws in Victoria.

Hosted by Nationals' Senator Bridget McKenzie, the forum featured member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy and Sporting Shooters' Association of Australia CEO Tom Kenyon, with attendees raising a wide range of issues affecting responsible firearm owners.

Mr McCurdy said the overwhelming attendance demonstrated just how important the issue was to regional Victorians.

"It was fantastic to see such a strong turnout from people who are passionate about protecting the rights of responsible firearm owners," he said.

"The discussion was respectful, informative and constructive, with attendees sharing their experiences and concerns about the impact of current and proposed firearm laws."

Mr McCurdy thanked Ms McKenzie for hosting the event and acknowledged the valuable contribution made by Mr Kenyon, whose expertise provided important insight into the challenges facing the firearms community.

"I'd like to sincerely thank Bridget for bringing everyone together and Tom for sharing his extensive knowledge and advocacy on behalf of responsible firearm owners across Australia," he said.

"Most importantly, thank you to everyone who took the time to attend, ask questions and contribute to the discussion.

"Your voices matter, and I will continue to ensure they are heard in Parliament."

Mr McCurdy said the forum reinforced the need for policymakers to work with responsible firearm owners rather than against them.

"Regional communities deserve practical, evidence-based policy that recognises the important role firearm owners play in farming, pest control, conservation and sporting activities," he said.