A major business-led reform agenda has been launched by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Committee for Melbourne (CfM), advocating for the next state government to place regional Victoria at the centre of state's economic growth strategy.

The platform identifies four key areas for reform: affordable and reliable energy for regional industries; lower costs and less red tape for regional businesses; backing for Victoria's regional industries; and workforce building to meet regional Victorian needs.

The groups believe regional Victoria holds the key to the state's future prosperity, as it is home to many of the industries that underpin the economy, including agriculture, food production, manufacturing, logistics, tourism, renewable energy generation and critical minerals.

It is also where much of the infrastructure required to support Victoria's future growth will be located.

However, the groups say a long period of underinvestment, rising business costs, workforce shortages and growing infrastructure pressures are limiting regional Victoria's potential, and many regional businesses continue to face increasing challenges.

They are dealing with rising energy costs, workforce shortages, complex regulation, limited access to training pathways, transport bottlenecks and growing uncertainty about future investment conditions.

VCCI's recent State Election Survey found that more than one in four Victorian businesses had considered shutting down during the previous 12 months, while concerns around operating costs, taxation, access to workers and regulatory burden continued to intensify.

VCCI chief executive Sally Curtain said regional Victoria was one of the state's greatest economic strengths, but was too often viewed through the lens of individual projects rather than a comprehensive growth strategy.

"Businesses are telling us they want to invest, expand and employ more people, but they need confidence that Victoria remains competitive," Ms Curtain said.

"Our platform is about restoring that confidence and creating the conditions that allow regional businesses and communities to thrive.

"Victoria's future economic success will not be delivered solely from Melbourne.

"It will be delivered through stronger partnerships with regional communities and businesses across the entire state."

Committee for Melbourne chief executive Scott Veeker agreed, saying Melbourne and regional Victoria were deeply interconnected.

"The success of one depends on the success of the other," he said.

"The food we export, the energy we generate, the freight we move and many of the industries that support our economy are built in regional Victoria.

"As Victoria's population continues to grow, the role of regional centres will become increasingly important in supporting economic development, housing growth and workforce participation.

"We have an opportunity to create a more balanced, resilient and competitive Victorian economy, but it will require governments and business to work together to unlock the full potential of our regions."