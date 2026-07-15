Falls Creek continues to build momentum this winter, with the resort opening Scott Chairlift on Wednesday, providing skiers and snowboarders with even greater access to terrain across the mountain.

The opening of Scott Chairlift, alongside Eagle Express and Gully Chairlift openings, marks another exciting step forward for the season, unlocking additional intermediate terrain and creating more opportunities for guests to explore the resort.

The expanded lift network comes as Falls Creek prepares for a run of excellent weather, with forecasts pointing to a week of clear skies, sunshine and classic bluebird conditions.

“Every new lift opening is an important milestone for the season, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests onto Scott Chairlift,” Betony Pitcher, Falls Creek’s brand and experience manager said.

“The additional terrain and improved access across the mountain will be welcomed by our more experienced guests, particularly with a fantastic stretch of sunny weather forecast for the days ahead.

“It's shaping up to be a great time to visit Falls Creek.”

Mt Hotham is expecting similar good weather this weekend.

On the back of 26cms of fresh snow in the past week the resort’s average snow depth was 43cms yesterday.

The mountain had seven of its 14 lifts operating and 12 groomed runs opened for alpine skiers and snowboarders, a variety of cross country trails, and the snowhub at Wire Plain has tobogganing and snowplay.

Meanwhile Mt Buffalo has patchy snow suitable for snow play at Cresta and Dingo Dell - toboggan slopes and cross country trails are closed due to insufficient snow.

For the latest resort information visit mthotham.com.au, fallscreek.com.au, and visitdinnerplain.com.au